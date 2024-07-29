‘It is acknowledged that there will be ad-hoc situations where people would like to be able to work from home for longer than this (such as caring for dependents/pets). This will be allowed at the discretion of the line manager taking into account the nature of the person’s role/work and the frequency of requests. The department added: ‘It is up to the individual line managers to agree and monitor the amount of home working done by each member of staff on a case by case basis. Therefore, the department does not keep a record of where staff members are working on a day to day basis.’