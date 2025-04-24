Scott Gallacher will step down from his role as Chief Officer of the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) this summer.
Government say Mr Gallacher has made the decision to return to the Southern Hemisphere with his family.
Appointed in August 2023, DEFA say Mr Gallacher has overseen a period of positive transformation within the Department.
His tenure has included key strategic developments such as the launch of the new Agricultural Strategy and Food Security Plan, the updated Energy Strategy, and the start of the periodic review for the island’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status.
He also led on regulatory and legislative improvements to planning, several of which have now progressed through Tynwald.
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber MHK praised Mr Gallacher’s contribution.
She said: ‘I wish to thank Scott for his leadership and commitment to public service. He has made a real impact and has supported DEFA in improving their relationships with the Department’s key stakeholders.
‘His experience and drive have helped us move forward in a number of key areas. We wish him all the very best as he and his wife return to be closer to their family.’
The Chief Officer post is the most senior role within DEFA, with wide-ranging strategic responsibility for agriculture, climate change, fisheries, planning and building control, and the island’s UNESCO Biosphere designation.
Mr Gallacher will remain in post until the summer and will also provide interim support to the Department of Health and Social Care following the upcoming retirement of Chief Officer Paul Richardson, until a new interim appointment is made.
The recruitment process for a new Chief Officer for DEFA is expected to begin shortly.