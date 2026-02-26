The Isle of Man’s heritage railways have recorded strong growth in passenger numbers.
All four lines have seen increased use since 2023 - and growth of 4.5% from 2024 to 2025.
Last year there were 129,245 passenger journeys on the Isle of Man Steam Railway, 155,494 on the Manx Electric Railway; 124,500 on the Snaefell Mountain Railway and 53,879 on the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway.
The steam railway saw a 3.86% increase in passengers between 2023 and 2025, alongside a 3.15% rise from 2024 to 2025.
There was a particularly strong performance for the MER which recorded a 17.76% increase from 2023 to 2025. Year‑on‑year figures saw a 3.67% rise between 2024 and 2025.
Passenger numbers on the Snaefell Mountain Railway increased by 12.04% from 2023 to 2025, with a 5.04% rise over the past year.
The Douglas Bay Horse Tramway experienced the highest growth rate, climbing 19.66% between 2023 and 2025. The line saw a significant 9.51% increase from 2024 to 2025.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said: ‘These figures demonstrate the increasing appeal of the island’s heritage railways and reflect the hard work of our dedicated railways team.
‘Continued investment in our network ensures these services remain a key part of the island’s exceptional tourism offering.’
In July, the Manx Heritage Transport Festival will celebrate 150 years of the operation of the horse trams in Douglas.
A 2024 report by consultants Systra found that heritage rail generates £4.64 for the island for every £1 of subvention, falling to £2.88 when capital spending is included.