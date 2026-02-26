The time required for the UK to scrutinise the Isle of Man’s right to die legislation is no reflection of any intention to delay it receiving Royal Assent.
That’s the assurance given by Jake Richards MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Justice, who has responded to concerns raised by Dr Alex Allinson, mover of the Assisted Dying Bill.
Ramsey MHK Dr Allinson wrote to the UK’s Lord Chancellor David Lammy seeking confirmation that the bill’s progress towards Royal Assent is ‘neither anomalous nor subject to any artificial impediment’.
Dr Allinson’s private member’s bill, which would give terminally ill residents with a clear and settled intention to end their lives the right to do so, completed its passage through Tynwald in March 2025.
However, nearly 12 months on, it has yet to receive Royal Assent.
Now he has received a response from the Minster responsible for the UK’s constitutional relationship with the Crown Dependencies.
Mr Richards explained in his letter to Dr Allinson: ‘You may be aware that the UK scrutinises CD legislation for compliance with international obligations, good government and any other impact on UK responsibilities.
‘As is normal during this scrutiny process, Ministry of Justice officials have been in touch with Isle of Man law officers and policy colleagues where assurances or clarifications have been required.
‘As outlined in recent correspondence from Claire Christian, MHK Minister for Health and Social Care, to members of the House of Keys, the MoJ received material from the Isle of Man law officers on January 29, which is now being assessed.
‘If there are no further queries, they will prepare advice to the Lord Chancellor regarding Royal Assent.
‘The time required to scrutinise Crown Dependency legislation varies depending on its complexity, sensitivity, and any legal or constitutional questions that arise.
‘This is a collaborative process between the UK and the Crown Dependencies to ensure that each Bill receives appropriate analysis.
‘The duration of scrutiny is therefore not a reflection of delay by any party in the process, but of the need to ensure that the UK properly fulfils its constitutional responsibilities for good government and international obligations.’
He added: ‘I recognise the importance of this legislation for members of Tynwald and the wider community. UK scrutiny of CD legislation follows a set process and therefore a meeting to discuss the law would not be appropriate. I trust this update is helpful in setting out the position and next steps. ‘
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, who voted against the legislation, told the House of Keys that the MoJ had raised queries about the bill’s implementation and safeguards.
Vicky Christian, campaigner for My Death, My Decision Isle of Man, has said that for the bill to be delayed at this late stage would cause a ‘democratic crisis’.
Similar legislation in the UK has faced delays in the House of Lords over a raft of proposed amendments.
Former justice secretary Lord Falconer accused a ‘minority of peers’ of ‘filibustering’ the bill and has threatened the unprecedented use of the Parliament Act to override peers’ objections.