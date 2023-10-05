A pioneer of computing in the island and president of the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust has said he is ‘deeply honoured’ to have received his Member of the Order of the British Empire medal.
Captain Stuart McKenzie was appointed an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List for his outstanding contribution to the Isle of Man community.
He received the award from Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer at an investiture ceremony at Government House on Wednesday evening.
Captain McKenzie, who was a founding member of the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust in 2015, becoming chairman in 2018, said: ‘I am deeply honoured by this award, an honour that I view not just as a personal achievement but also as a collective effort involving the unwavering support, encouragement and often the inspiration of numerous individuals and groups. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to each of them.’
During a Merchant Navy career spanning 20 years, Captain McKenzie survived bombings in Borneo, fended off pirates in Sumatra and narrowly escaped machine fun fire on the Mekong River in Vietnam.
Following his career at sea, and now living in the island, he and his wife Barbara built the M&G Group of Companies which was at the forefront of technological innovation.
At its height, the group comprised 11 companies with a total of 110 personnel.
The citation accompanying his award cited his contributions to the Isle of Man community as the ‘father of Manx computing’.
He said: ‘We were pioneers in bringing computers to the island, introducing payroll and BACS services, and possibly laying the groundwork for infamy by establishing the first internet service provider.’
Captain McKenzie also served as a consultant overseeing the successful installation of the fibre optic cable from Bispham on Lancashire’s Fylde Coast to Douglas, and the creation of the network operating centre in Ridgeway Street, a project completed below budget and right on schedule.
In 2001, he established the McKenzie Trust with his wife Barbara. The trust still provides many would-be entrepreneurs with advice, grants and loans to help them set up their own companies.
He put his previous experience and wide range of skills and abilities into the pier restoration project.
A five-year lease was signed with the government in July 2017 to restore the first three bays of the Victorian landmark.
This was completed within four years, with the project quickly becoming a real community effort.
The trust is now focused on phase two of the ambitious restoration, which goes up to bay eight. Bays four and five were completed in time for an event to mark the Coronation and volunteers are currently working on bay six which saw its replacement steel lifted into position towards the end of August.
Captain McKenzie said: ‘It wasn’t until 2015 that Tom Durrant approached me for assistance with his nascent project, the restoration of the Queen’s Pier.
‘I volunteered to oversee the marine aspects, which eventually morphed into my role as the first project manager and later chairman. My contribution pales in comparison with the outstanding work of all the volunteers, fundraisers, and the generous financial support from the community.
‘I want to express my deepest thanks to all involved because, as you grow older, maintaining an all-consuming interest is essential to keeping one’s mind alive.’
Captain McKenzie dedicated his award to his late wife Barbara. He told those gathered at the investiture: ‘The one person who is notably absent and whom I dearly wish could have accompanied me is Barbara.
‘She sailed with me at sea and served as the company secretary for 33 years, overseeing the payroll bureau without ever missing a deadline. She was the driving force behind the McKenzie Trust.
‘Over our 56 years of friendship, partnership and marriage, this award is as much hers as it is mine.’