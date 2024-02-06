All of the Island’s local authorities have now published their rates for the next financial year.
Braddan has seen the largest increase in its rates compared to 2023/24, while Malew was the only local authority on the island to not increase at all.
Each authority levies a different rate, with all of them being set by 31 January 2024. Starting with the highest rate increase (in percentage) to the lowest, read below to see the local authority rates on the island ahead of 2024/25.
Braddan (36.6%)
Braddan Commissioners has set its rate at 351 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of 36.6 percent.
Chair Andrew Jessopp said the charges ‘remain lower’ than seven other authorities and are ‘considerably less’ than eastern neighbours Douglas and Onchan.
He says the board has taken a ‘cautious’ approach to estimating income from the new community facility and some of the increases in costs have been ‘driven’ by the actions of government departments.
The refuse charge has dropped to £50 per household from £88.
Garff (14%)
Garff Commissioners has set its rate at 191.5 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of 14 percent.
The local authority says the decision was made after ‘careful discussion’; the cost of legal representation, lower commercial rate income and an increase in waste management charges are some of the factors that led to the increase.
The refuse charge has risen to £215 per household.
Douglas (12%)
Douglas Council has set its rate at 573 pence in the pound.
This is a 12 percent increase.
Douglas Council Leader Claire Wells says the authority needs to provide ‘sustainability’ for the future whilst keeping ‘one eye’ on the current situation.
She also says she’s ‘committed and focused’ on delivering essential public services.
Onchan (10.19%)
Onchan Commissioners has set its rate at 411 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of 10.19 percent.
The local authority says the decision is rooted in economic challenges including high inflation, escalating utilities and rising refuse costs.
Fenella Logan, Lead Member for Finance, says the decision to draw into reserves is to ‘alleviate’ the ‘financial strain’ on residents in the village for infrastructure projects.
Onchan Commissioners believe the rate increase will ‘sustain’ its essential services, maintain ‘financial flexibility’ for the next year and support continued maintenance in its properties.
Patrick (10%)
Patrick Commissioners has set its rate at 243 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of 10 percent.
Lezayre (9.9%)
Lezayre Commissioners has set its rate at 110 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of 9.9 percent.
The refuse charge has risen to £52 per household.
Castletown (9%)
Castletown Commissioners has set its rate at 388 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of nine percent.
The decision for the above-inflation rate increase has been made, the authority says, after ‘careful deliberation’.
In a statement Castletown Town Commissioners said the town’s general revenue reserves are not at a level that provides ‘sufficient comfort’ to draw upon to mitigate rate increases while maintaining services.
The refuse charge has risen to £220 per household.
Ballaugh (8%)
Ballaugh Commissioners has set its rate at 135 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of eight percent.
The refuse charge has risen to £52 per household.
Jurby (8%)
Jurby Commissioners has set its rate at 162 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of eight percent.
The refuse charge has risen to £52 per household.
Marown (7.8%)
Marown Commissioners has set its rate at 195 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of 7.8%.
It says the increase means the local authority now has a ‘balanced budget’.
The rise in the rates has come from the ‘significant increases’ of costs to the Energy from Waste Plant and the civic amenity site, as well as the Western Swimming Pool.
Bride (7.7%)
Bride Commissioners has set its rate at 70 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of just over 7.7 percent.
The refuse charge has risen to £52 per household.
Arbory and Rushen (7.4%)
Arbory and Rushen Commissioners has set its rate at 174 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of 7.4 percent.
The local authority says that just under half of its expenses will be split equally between the Southern Civic Amenity Site and waste disposal.
The rest will be spent on highway services, refuse collection and salaries which make up just under a third of the commissioners’ expenses.
Ramsey (6%)
Ramsey Commissioners has set its rate at 495 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of six percent.
Commissioner Robert Cowell says the authority doesn’t want to ‘push people’ whilst a cost-of-living crisis is ongoing.
He adds it’s including an increase rate for the Northern Swimming Pool as well as replacing street lights, replacing refuse vehicles and installing a ‘recycling pod’ in the town.
Andreas (5.9%)
Andreas Commissioners has set its rate at 142 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of 5.9 percent on the previous year.
A spokesperson for the authority said: ‘There is a general increase in all running costs for the parish including electricity costs for street lighting, repairs and replacements of street lighting; the parish contribution to running costs for the amenity site; rising costs for highway services and the need for an increase in these services around the parish due to severe weather conditions.’
The refuse charge has risen to £52 per household.
Port Erin (4.7%)
Port Erin Commissioners has set its rate at 378 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of 4.7%.
Chair Godfrey Egee said the current budget will mean ‘further investment’ in the facilities in the village and also supports the increased Southern Swimming Pool rate.
He also says the board has cut back on ‘nice to haves’ including no new rafts for the bay.
The board says ‘many’ of the costs it has are out of its ‘control’ but is moving £55,000 out of its reserves to absorb some of these pressures.
Santon (3%)
Santon Commissioners has set its rate at 160 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of three percent.
Port St Mary (2.5%)
Port St Mary Commissioners has set its rate at 395.65 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of 2.5%.
The local authority says it’s created a ‘budget of practicality’ and is keeping the rate as low as possible.
A number of factors have been taken into consideration including the charge increase at the civic amenity site and the Energy from Waste Plant, salaries and future projects.
It also has more than £21,000 in unpaid rates with those people who haven’t paid being ‘pursued’ by Treasury.
Peel (1.1%)
Peel Commissioners has set its rate at 270 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of 1.1%.
Commissioner Ray Harmer says being ‘prudent’, over the past few years, has kept the rates low for residents.
The refuse rate for the town has increased, by £34 per household, which the commissioners have attributed to the Energy from Waste Plant ‘dramatically’ increasing its charges over the last year.
The increase in rates will support the Western Swimming Pool as well as the plans to improve Marine Parade.
Michael (1%)
Michael Commissioners has set its rate at 148 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of one percent.
The refuse charge has risen to £52 per household.
German (1%)
German Commissioners has set its rate at 95 pence in the pound.
This is an increase of one percent.
The refuse rate is charged to residents at £160 per household.
Malew (0%)
Malew Commissioners has maintained its rate at 199 pence in the pound; this is the same rate as the last three years.
The authority says it’s down to new residential and commercial developments in the parish.
It says ‘administrative savings’ and taking borrowings on a fixed rate means the board has been able to ‘balance the budget’ without a ‘burden’ on its residents.