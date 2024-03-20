The cost of renewing your Manx passport is going up for the second time in six months.
A 7.5% increase to the cost of an Isle of Man-variant British Passport will come in from April 11.
It’s being done in line with changes announced in the UK and the changes will apply to all new applications, renewals and replacement passports.
From April 11 this year the adult standard renewal application fee will increase from £93 to £100.
An adult express service application will increase from £165.50 to £178 while an emergency passport will rise from £204 to £219.
The prices rises are the second in six months - the cost of a standard passport having increased from £85 to £93 on October 20 last year.
Passport holders are urged to check the validity of their passports early, to avoid any inconvenience or delay.