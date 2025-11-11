A new initiative aimed at helping more island residents stay well and independent in their own homes has begun in Braddan.
Manx Care’s Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) is hosting a two-day Home First Collaboration Event at The Roundhouse, which runs from 3.30pm to 7pm today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (November 11–12).
The event brings together health and social care professionals, community organisations and members of the public to explore how local services can better work together to support people at home for longer, a key goal under Manx Care’s Home First approach.
Visitors will be able to meet representatives from a range of services, including the Intermediate Care Teams and Community Adult Therapy Service (CATS).
These teams play a central role in helping people recover and regain confidence following illness or injury, offering rehabilitation, therapy and advice designed to help individuals live safely and independently.
The Intermediate Care Teams provide short-term restorative care and rehabilitation for adults who have experienced a decline in their abilities, while the CATS Team supports those who find everyday activities increasingly difficult by offering assessments, physiotherapy and practical advice to improve quality of life.
The event also includes stands on community services, education and training opportunities for carers and patients, and information on how to access local support.
Health Minister Claire Christian MHK is due to attend on Wednesday.
Manx Care says the Home First initiative reflects its commitment to ‘improving care through integration, innovation and partnership, ensuring that people receive the right support, in the right place, at the right time.’
Refreshments are available, and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time, no booking required.