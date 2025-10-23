One of the principal reasons why amateur photography enthusiasts join a photographic club, such as the Isle of Man Photographic Society, is that such clubs have the necessary facilities to arrange special evenings to focus on refining the skills of those with less experience.
This format enables members to use their greater experience in order to share knowledge and provide tips, suggestions and other guidance.
Clubs, by their very nature, also have more opportunities to book and organise willing models to pose for portrait practice sessions utilising different forms of lighting to see what works and often, what does not.
The latest meeting, hosted by society president Andrew Cairns, was one such evening. The special studio session arranged by the IoMPS had two lighting set-ups, one with continuous lighting and the other with studio flash, plus two models for the benefit of the membership.
Two different backdrops were also provided, depicting a derelict building and a graffitied staircase to create added atmosphere.
The two models were Will Holden, a seasoned model with a lot of experience, who never needs to be asked to adopt different poses, as this comes quite naturally to him, and his friend Ruth Quillin, a natural, who is quickly gaining recognition for modelling on such occasions.
The society was pleased to welcome on the night, Jason Kinrade.
Jason is now a fully paid-up member of the society, adding to its growing reputation for excellence.
Jason is a self-taught photographer who normally specialises in family groups of all ages, indoor and outdoor portraiture, in addition to commercial subjects.
It was great to be able to welcome Jason to his first night as a society member, though regular readers of this column will doubtless recall the he has previously guested in recent years as a tutor on his own style of portraiture.
The following week the society had an extra meeting to view the Lancashire and Cheshire Photographic Union folio which gave members the chance to see a wide variety of subjects in different genres and allowed them to comment on what they regarded as the merits or more negative aspects of each image.
Audience participation enhanced the enjoyment of the evening, but the main educational purpose of viewing such competition work is to gauge current trends and standards in amateur photography and seek to emulate them.
The next gathering of the society will be at the St John Ambulance headquarters, off Glencrutchery Road in Douglas on Wednesday (October 29) at 7pm.
It will be the first ‘Open’ competition of the season for both prints and projected digital images and will be judged 'live' on the evening by another good friend of the Society, Andrew Barton of Andrew Barton Photography.
ANTONY HAMILTON