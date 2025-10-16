November’s Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence is welcoming a brand-new sponsor into its midst this year: Albion Knitting.
The company is based opposite Ronaldsway Airport with a cool neon sign out front, which matches the ethos of the company nicely.
Unassuming on the outside, very tech on the inside. If you don’t know about Albion, it’s a luxury knitwear manufacturer and though they’re new to the Awards for Excellence, they’re not new to the industry.
‘Albion initially opened in London in 2014 and continued manufacturing there for 10 years, after which they outgrew that space and began looking for somewhere new. In 2023 Chris [the co-founder] visited for the TT and started to research how this beautiful place could be a potential candidate for the relocation of the factory, which is how we ended up here.’
That’s Julka Kelso, Albion Knitting’s operations manager, who very kindly showed me around the factory.
It’s a working environment that combines high tech with traditional skills, digital programs driving industrial knitting machines producing garments lovingly assembled by skilled artisans.
Being new kids on the block, Albion wanted to do something to support and meet people in the community, which is what led them to becoming a sponsor in next month’s Awards for Excellence.
‘It's our first year here and I thought it’d be a nice platform to meet everyone, and make sure people know a bit more about our company and how we're contributing to the local economy and community. We want to be a little more engaged with everything local really.’
Albion is sponsoring the ‘Elevating Creative Industries’ category. Something they’re palpably passionate about when listening to Julka.
‘We obviously want to nurture local talent, because this industry we're in is both manufacturing and creative.
‘We want kids to know about it, so they can be inspired. There can be limited opportunities on the island for textiles, but we want young people to think about us when they choose to do a textile degree or course, so they can pursue their craft in the Isle of Man in a creative job.’
Those are words Albion is already living up to as they have several University College Isle of Man students working with them.
Though they’re new to the Awards for Excellence, the Albion Knitting team is fully embracing the whole ethos at the heart of the campaign: community.
‘There are so many reasons why campaigns like the Awards for Excellence are important.
‘It's a nice platform for smaller companies and new companies like us to present ourselves to a wider audience and it's just lovely to meet other people and see all the brilliant things they’re doing and how we can potentially work together in the future.’
‘We are very proud to be sponsoring the Awards this year.’ Added Albion co-founder Chris Murphy.
‘I love how the Isle of Man isn’t afraid to be different from UK and how Manx culture personifies that desire and passion that gives us the freedom to flourish.
‘Being part of the AfE this year opened my eyes to how many outstanding businesspeople there are here whose energy and entrepreneurialism keeps our island thriving.’