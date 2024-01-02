The Isle of Man Constabulary is appealing for help in locating two missing teenagers.
They are believed to be together in the Douglas area.
Sixteen-year-old Amy Curran and 15-year-old Ella Hurt have been reported as missing by their parents.
Police are stressing that neither of the girls are in any trouble, and that anyone with information regarding the teenagers or anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts, should contact police headquarters on 631212.
