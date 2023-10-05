Police Youth Cadets will be undertaking a 24-hour walk to raise funds for charity Victim Support at the weekend.
The challenge will take place tomorrow (Saturday, October 7), and will start at 8am at the NSC, running through to the following morning.
The participants are part of the Volunteer Police Youth Scheme which aims to provide young people with an insight into the Isle of Man Constabulary.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer will open the event at the NSC running track.
The cadets will be attempting to walk the equivalent of three laps of the Isle of Man, almost 300 miles, in a relay around the athletics track.
A spokesperson for the cadets said: ‘We as cadets are looking for sponsorship support from individuals, family and friends or companies from across the Isle of Man, many of which have already committed to supporting the cadets and our efforts.’
The cadets have already raised more than £500 for Victim Support.
Members of the public are invited to go to the NSC track to watch the progress, where there will be a collection bucket during the event.
Alternatively, the cadets justgiving page can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/policeyouthscheme-169533299805