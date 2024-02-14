The incident happened near the Marks and Spencer store on Strand Street in Douglas at around 4pm today (Wednesday).
Eyewitnesses have told Isle of Man Today than a man collapsed near the store and required emergency medical treatment.
It is understood a large crowd gathered at the scene as paramedics attended to the man at the scene.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has now issued a statement expressing the force’s ‘sincere regards’ to passers-by and shop staff for their help during the incident.
A spokesperson from the force said: ‘Around 4pm today officers assisted with a medical emergency in Strand Street in Douglas.
‘We would just like to express our sincere regards to members of the public and shop staff who helped us. Without you all we would have struggled controlling the building crowds and getting the ambulances in. Thank you.’ No further information was issued on the incident.