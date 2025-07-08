A new six-week public consultation has opened inviting views on the introduction of 20mph speed limits in parts of the north of the Isle of Man.
The project is being delivered under the government's 'Island Plan' and backed by £400,000 in funding.
The new approach comes after significant backlash to the original proposal of a single, island-wide Traffic Regulation Order, which was criticised for offering only a two-week consultation window and for a perceived lack of transparency.
In response, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) revised its strategy to deliver a staggered rollout, with each area now receiving its own dedicated six-week consultation period.
Despite ongoing public concern, Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood MHK continues to champion the scheme.
She said: ‘The Department is determined to find the right solutions for every community.
‘Gathering local knowledge and experience is a vital part of this process and will continue to be a key feature of further consultations taking place later in the year as this project rolls out across the island.
‘I would urge anyone interested in the proposals to look at the maps on the website to see what is planned.
‘The Department welcomes all responses from the public.
‘Please remember, nothing is set in stone. We are keen to hear from as many people as possible to achieve the best possible outcomes.’
The proposed 20mph zones aim to create safer and more inclusive neighbourhoods, reduce traffic collisions, and encourage active travel such as walking and cycling.
Reducing noise and air pollution is also cited as a long-term benefit.
However, not all are convinced.
Chief Constable Russ Foster has previously expressed reservations about blanket reductions from 30mph to 20mph, noting that there is no clear evidence such changes improve safety unless they target specific hazards like schools.
Political criticism has also grown louder, particularly from Onchan MHK Rob Callister, who accused the Department of overstepping its mandate.
‘At no point did this court ask the DoI to roll out 20mph zones across Douglas and Onchan without engagement,’ he said, branding the minister’s approach a ‘political train crash’.
The Department maintains the scheme aligns with a commitment made by Tynwald in 2023 and reflects the ambitions of the Island Plan to improve quality of life for residents, especially families and vulnerable road users.
The initiative has roots dating back to July 2020, when MHKs overwhelmingly supported a motion led by Douglas Central MHK Ann Corlett to introduce 20mph limits by default in residential areas and near schools.
Consultations for the central region of the island are due to run from September 1 to October 27, with the southern area following from November 3 to December 22.
Signage for Douglas and Onchan is expected to begin appearing from September 2025, with the north to follow by autumn.