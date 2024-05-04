The Isle of Man Constabulary have today confirmed that Callum Moore, aged 26, has died following a road traffic collision on the Ballmodha Straight.
The full statement reads: ‘Following our witness appeal in relation to a road traffic collision which occurred shortly before 4.30pm on Wednesday 1st May 2024 in the area near to the South Barrule junction with the Ballamodha, we sadly confirm as a result of sustaining fatal injuries, the death of Callum Moore, aged 26 years.
‘We would like to pass our condolences to the family and friends of Mr Moore at this difficult time.
‘Detective Inspector Berry, leading the enquiry, has said: "Enquiries into this investigation are continuing and we thank the public for their assistance.
“My sincere condolences are with family and friends of Mr Moore at this difficult time.
“This investigation is ongoing and I would urge people to refrain from speculation as to the circumstances of the collision.
“I would ask that the privacy of all is respected at this time.
“We can confirm a man is helping us with our enquiries.
”We would like to appeal for anyone with information which may assist our investigation, to please make contact with us.
“We are particularly interested in any person/s in the area of the Ballamodha Straight in the immediate time period prior to the collision, or anyone who saw two motorcycles being ridden together in the area of the Ballamodha Straight in the immediate time prior to the collision.
“Finally, we would ask that anyone with any potential Dash Camera footage, or CCTV footage from properties in and around the area of the Ballamodha Straight, to please make contact with us”.
‘If you have any information which may assist us, please contact us on 01624-631212 providing reference number 97/3182/24.’