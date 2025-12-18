A joint investigation has been launched by data protection authorities in the Isle of Man, the UK, Jersey and Guernsey into a cyber attack that compromised the data of the Prospect union.
Prospect reported a personal data breach to the Isle of Man Information Commissioner in relation to the cyber incident that took place in June this year.
The union has more than 160,000 members - with around 2,600 in the Isle of Man.
Prospect holds members’ personal information including financial data and sensitive data such as trade union membership, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, disability, and religious belief.
It’s the first time that the data protection authorities in the four jurisdictions have joined forces to open an investigation.
The investigation will examine the scope of personal information exposed by the incident and potential harms to affected people and whether Prospect had adequate technical and organisational measures in place to protect the sensitive information it holds.
It will also look at whether the union upheld its notification obligations and took appropriate steps, in its initial response to the incident, to mitigate any identified risks posed to affected data subjects.
Information Commissioner Dr Alexandra Delaney-Bhattacharya said: ‘People place enormous trust in organisations when they hand over their personal information, and that trust must be honoured. By undertaking this coordinated investigation into the incident at Prospect, we are strengthening our collective ability to safeguard individuals’ data.’
She said the opening of this investigation should not be taken to mean that a conclusion had been reached that Prospect has, or continues to, infringe data protection law.
Each data protection regulator in UK, Guernsey, Jersey and Isle of Man will investigate compliance with the law that it oversees.
The island’s Information Commissioner said no further comment will be made while the investigation is ongoing.