The police’s Roads Policing Unit has revealed it stopped 10 motorcyclists for speeding on the Coast Road to Ramsey on Sunday.
Posting on its social media page at lunchtime, a spokesperson for the unit said: ‘Four motorcycles this morning travelling at 70mph-plus through a 50mph zone on the Coast Road to Ramsey.
‘Unmarked Police bikes patrolling all island. Expensive breakfast for those stopped. Please watch your speed and adhere to the road speed signs.’
Several hours later the roads team posted again to say another four bikers had been stopped for similar offences.
‘Six more riders on the Coast Road to Ramsey speeding - 70mph-plus in a 50mph zone.
‘We have advised you of the active unmarked bikes operating. The speed limits are there to keep everybody safe.’