The Isle of Man Constabulary has urged the public to ‘make good choices’ following a number of speeding incidents.
A spokesperson from the police confirmed that four Endorsable Fixed Penalties were issued for speeding, and another rider was arrested and their bike seized for doing more than 100mph in a 50mph zone.
These incidents were within the first hour of an unmarked bike being on the road today (Saturday, May 23).
The spokesperson added: ‘We're going to be out and about in marked and unmarked vehicles for the duration of the TT period.
‘Be sure to make good choices as you never know who's in your mirrors.’