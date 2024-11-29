The Isle of Man Post Office has announced an immediate suspension of all mail services to Canada due to a nationwide strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW).
In effect from November 27, 2024, the decision follows confirmation from Canada Post that the industrial action has disrupted the country’s postal network.
A spokesperson from IOMPO said: ‘We have been informed by Canada Post of a national strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.
‘As a result, all mail services to Canada have been temporarily suspended until further notice.
‘As such, with immediate effect, we are no longer able to accept any mail addressed to Canada.’
Customers who attempt to send items to Canada during the suspension will have them returned to sender.
The Post Office has advised those impacted by the suspension to check its service updates page for the latest information.
The duration of the suspension remains unclear as negotiations continue between Canada Post and CUPW representatives.
The strike action comes as Canada Post confirmed it is laying off some striking postal workers as the nationwide work stoppage hit the two-week mark on Thursday, Global News reported.
The action is believed to be temporary.
The disruption is likely to impact individuals and businesses relying on postal services for communication or shipments to Canada during the festive period.
Customers are encouraged to explore alternative delivery methods where possible.
For further information or queries, customers can contact the Isle of Man Post Office directly via its website or customer service channels.