The 200th bird species has been spotted at the Point of Ayre National Reserve.
Manx BirdLife has said the landmark achievement was reached in November when reserve manager David Andrews spotted an avocet feeding at the north end of the reserve.
Known for its distinctive black and white plumage and upturned bill, the avocet was observed for around 10 minutes before it flew westward and disappeared from view.
The bird was seen by a small group of lucky observers the following day, before vanishing once again. The bird now seems to have taken up residence in the south of the island.
This sighting marks only the third recorded instance of an Avocet in the Isle of Man, with previous sightings in April 2004 and May 2002.
David also recorded the 199th species at the reserve in 2023 when he spotted a purple heron.
He said: ‘We are thrilled to reach this remarkable milestone. The 200th bird species is a testament to the success of our conservation efforts and the importance of the Manx BirdLife Point of Ayre National Reserve as a sanctuary for wild birds.
‘The avocet sighting, in particular, is a rare and exciting addition that demonstrates the incredible variety of species that the reserve supports.’
As rare visitors to the island, both the purple heron and the avocet records had to be confirmed by the Manx Bird Records Committee before they could officially be added to the reserve list.
The reserve is a key site for birdwatching in the island and offers a habitat for many migratory and resident bird species.
Once lost as a British breeding bird, the avocet has made an impressive comeback, with nearly 2,000 pairs now nesting across England.
Its continued presence in the UK highlights the potential for other species to thrive when dedicated conservation work is undertaken.