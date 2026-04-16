Tourism bosses on the Isle of Man are preparing for a bumper cruise ship season, with 45 calls booked for 2026 as the island continues to expand its presence within the British Isles cruise market.
This summer is also expected to mark the arrival of the island’s 500th cruise ship, a milestone seen as a significant indicator of the long-term growth and resilience of the sector.
The island welcomed 26,357 cruise passengers in 2025, the highest figure recorded to date. The influx of visitors generated an estimated £2.3 million in spending, underlining what officials describe as the sector’s ‘growing contribution to the local economy’. Cruise passengers typically spend on hospitality, retail, transport and visitor attractions during their time on the island.
Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, said the figures reflect increasing confidence in the destination among cruise operators.
She said: ‘Following a record-breaking year for cruise tourism in 2025, it’s encouraging to see continued confidence from cruise operators as we prepare for the 2026 season.
‘A strong programme of calls and several maiden visits reflect the Isle of Man’s growing reputation as a desirable and rewarding destination.
‘What truly sets the island apart is the quality of the experience we’re able to offer cruise visitors, from the welcome passengers receive on arrival to the depth and authenticity of the experience available ashore.
‘Delivering that consistently relies on close collaboration between local businesses, attractions, guides and volunteers, whose collective efforts ensure every visit runs smoothly and leaves a lasting impression.’
A total of 45 cruise calls are currently scheduled for 2026, carrying just over 19,600 passengers, with slightly smaller vessels expected compared to the previous year. Despite the lower passenger numbers, officials say the programme remains strong and diverse.
The schedule includes seven maiden visits, which are seen as particularly important in strengthening relationships with cruise operators. These include Le Laperouse (April 23), Douglas Mawson (May 27), Santa Maria Manuela (June 20), Zuiderdam (August 7), SH Diana (August 27), Carnival Legend (August 28) and Seadream II (September 3).
Sarah Maltby MHK, Political Member with responsibility for Tourism, Motorsport and Heritage, said cruise tourism continues to play a key role in the island’s visitor economy.
She said: ‘Cruise tourism continues to play an important role in the Isle of Man’s visitor economy and the results seen in 2025 give us a strong platform to build on for the future.
‘Our focus is on taking a long-term, strategic approach that supports sustainable growth and delivers real benefits for the island.
‘Strong relationships are key in the cruise industry. By continuing to build trust, visibility and strong partnerships with cruise operators and industry partners, the Isle of Man is strengthening its reputation as a destination that cruise lines want to work with.’
A spokesperson for the government added that collaboration remains central to future success, with ongoing work involving industry partners, local businesses and volunteers to enhance the visitor experience.