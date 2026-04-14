Manx Utilities has announced it will expand the island’s public electric vehicle (EV) charging network with new investment at the Sea Terminal and Ronaldsway Airport.
The developments form part of the authority’s ongoing upgrade of the Evolt charging platform, aimed at improving access and reliability for drivers across the island.
The latest announcement follows this week’s planning committee decision to approve the Ronaldsway scheme, which will provide six charging bays.
The development will include three high-capacity ultra-rapid chargers aimed at airport users, taxis, hire-car fleets and commuters travelling to and from the south of the island.
In its application, Manx Utilities said: ‘As of May 2025, the Isle of Man has four rapid charge points and 1,576 registered electric vehicles.
‘This indicates that rapid charging in strategic locations (such as the airport) is urgently required to provide a convenient and flexible charging solution.’
The authority said the proposals would support efforts to become more environmentally friendly and help meet longer-term sustainability targets.
The application added: ‘Annual carbon savings of up to 3,000 tonnes of CO2 could be provided by the site.’
As part of the hub design, the scheme includes a solar canopy featuring a 30kW solar array and 50–100kW of scalable battery storage to improve on-site energy efficiency and support sustainability aims. These elements remain subject to planning approval.
At Monday’s planning committee meeting, members unanimously backed the application, with Peter Whiteway saying: ‘It’s about time, it’s very much needed down there.’
Manx Utilities is also planning a further EV facility at the Sea Terminal, with a new Evolt 160kW ultra-rapid charger expected to be installed during the summer alongside the existing 75kW rapid charger.
Together, the two units will provide four charging access points, significantly increasing capacity at one of the island’s busiest travel hubs and reducing waiting times for users.
Once commissioned, both chargers will integrate with the upgraded Evolt network, offering faster and more reliable charging for residents, commuters and visitors.
The authority said the island-wide programme will deliver faster charging across more locations and introduce improved payment features to enhance the user experience.
Chair of Manx Utilities John Wannenburgh MHK said: ‘This is excellent progress for the island. Strengthening our EV charging at the Sea Terminal and submitting plans for the Ronaldsway hub shows clear momentum in modernising our infrastructure.
‘These improvements at our gateways - sea and air - will support residents, visitors and transport operators as we continue to move toward a cleaner, more reliable future for the island.
‘I’m pleased to see this positive step forward.’
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