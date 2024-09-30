A eight-strong Special Olympics Isle of Man squad is off to Belgium this weekend to take part in the Special Champions League.
Rob Mowlesworth, Oli Kavanagh, Kieran Ash, Cameron Siddle, Connor Reece, Ben Mowle, Matthew Callin and Nicky Clarke make up the Manx squad that will fly to Dublin on Thursday and then onto Brussels.
They are scheduled to play Juventus, Poland and Huesca in the competition’s initial stages on Saturday morning before the main tournament starts Saturday afternoon continuing through to Sunday.
Coach Pete Corkhill said: ‘This invitational tournament is a fantastic opportunity for this group of players to compete at a high level against some of the biggest clubs in Europe.
‘It’s a dream come true for both the players and the coaching staff alike! A total of teams (including Arsenal, Juventus, Werder Bremen, France and Poland) will be competing over two days and we would all like to express our gratitude to all the fundraisers and the generous Manx public who without their support this trip would not be possible.
‘It is another example of how Special Olympics provides opportunities for people with learning disabilities and celebrates inclusion and diversity.
‘Coaching this group of young men is an absolute privilege.
‘I cannot wait to see them take to the field against Juve. Finally, the fact we have been invited to the tournament is testament to how well our athletes represent themselves and the Isle of Man when on competition.
‘If it was not for their friendliness, good nature, professionalism and maturity we would not be asked to go to such a prestigious event.
‘It is due to the attributes of those we support that the island bats above its weight within the Special Olympic community and regularly comes home against big nations with medals.’