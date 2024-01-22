The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has been forced to cancel another two sailings as Storm Isha continues to cause disruption.
The Manxman was due to leave the Isle of Man at 8.45am on Monday and arrive at the Lancashire Port by 12.30pm.
The return journey, leaving Heysham at 1.45pm, has also been axed.
Another six planned Steam Packet sailings, from tonight (Monday) until Wednesday morning are also at risk of being scrapped or delayed.
Forecasted winds of up to 80mph closed roads, damaged buildings and prompted emergency services to put out 'do not travel unless necessary' warnings.