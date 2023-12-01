A teenager who admitted dangerous driving and taking his mother’s car without consent has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Charlie Taylor Burt, aged 17, was involved in a prolonged police chase through Onchan and Douglas.
He also pleaded guilty to obstructing police, failing to stop for police, having no insurance, and having no driving licence.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, on June 14, Burt took his mum’s car and drove it, despite only holding a provisional licence, and being uninsured.
The car was reported missing and police located it at the Creg Ny Baa Back Road, being driving by the defendant, with three passengers.
Police put their blue lights on but Burt only sped up.
They turned on their siren but he still failed to stop, as he continued on to Begoade Road.
He almost lost control on a bend as he continued on, at speeds between 40mph and 60mph in a 30mph zone.
Burt headed through Onchan and went through a stop sign onto Douglas promenade, then through a built-up area, until he eventually stopped on Derby Road.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing, adding that the teenager had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb agreed that sentencing should take place in the lower court and asked for an adjournment so that a probation report could be prepared.
However, Acting Deputy High Bailiff Graeme Cook declined summary court jurisdiction, saying that the dangerous driving had been committed over sustained period of time, from the Creg Ny Baa Back Road to Derby Road.
Burt will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing on January 12.
The case will be due for mention on December 15.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address at Quine’s Hill in Port Soderick, not to leave the island, and to co-operate with probation in the preparation of the report.