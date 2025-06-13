Misha Reynolds had previously denied the offence, but recently, she appeared before magistrates at Douglas Courthouse and changed her plea to guilty.
The 17-year-old was also ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs, due to the case reaching the pre-trial review stage.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that the offence was committed on August 19 last year, while Reynolds was still subject to her R plate period, having passed her test in March 2024.
She was driving a Volkswagen Polo on Patrick Road in Patrick Village and was travelling behind two other vehicles.
The driver immediately in front of her said that Reynolds was tailgating her, then overtook her car, as well as the car in front.
The witness said that they felt the manoeuvre was risky because they were approaching a blind left-hand bend.
The road was described as wet with debris at the time.
A second witness gave a similar account of the incident, saying that the rear end of Reynolds’ Polo had slid across the centre line of the road as she went around the bend.
She denied that her manner of driving had fallen below standard, or losing control of the car as it went around the bend.
The court heard that Reynolds, who lives at Woodbourne Road in Douglas, had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Peter Russell handed in letters of reference for his client and said that it had now been nine months since the incident, and there had been no repetitions.
Mr Russell said that Reynolds had initially sent in a letter, which she believed amounted to an admission of the offence, but it had been equivocal in nature and had therefore been treated as a not guilty plea.
The advocate said that the teenager had then sought legal advice and pleaded guilty.
He said that she had co-operated fully with the police.
Mr Russell said that Reynolds had driven the same stretch of road hundreds of times previously, which had perhaps instilled a misplaced confidence.
She said she had been quite shocked to read the witness statements but accepted what they had said.
Mr Russell said that Reynolds was normally a careful and competent driver, and this had been an isolated incident.
He went on to ask magistrates to impose a number of points which would allow his client to keep her licence, saying that she worked at a car dealer, which may no longer be possible without her licence.
Magistrates imposed six penalty points, which is the limit for R plate drivers and results in a licence being revoked.
Reynolds will now have to take her driving test and theory test again but is eligible to do so immediately.
She agreed to pay the fine and prosecution costs at a rate of £200 per month.