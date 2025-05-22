As part of Operation Needle, enhanced security measures are in place from this weekend as the city welcomes motorcyclists and racegoers from across the world.
The TT, which runs from Monday, May 26 to Saturday, June 7, will see racegoers on their motorcycles stopping in Liverpool before they continue to the Isle of Man via the ferry from Liverpool.
The focus of Op Needle is to prevent theft of and from motorcycles, reassure motorcyclists and visitors to Liverpool city centre and to identify, disrupt and bring to justice anyone involved in motorcycle theft.
The operation is co-ordinated with Liverpool City Council, Liverpool BID Company, Lancashire Constabulary, Isle of Man Constabulary and departments across Merseyside Police.
Financial support from the National Vehicle Crime Reduction Partnership (NVCRP), the British Motorcyclists Federation (BMF) and the Motorcycle Action Group Foundation has allowed the roll-out of enhanced security measures in the city.
The funding will help pay for additional barriers close to hotels and other areas where motorcycles are parked during their riders’ stays in the city. In addition, electronic detection equipment will be deployed to monitor sites and identify any suspicious activity.
During the TT in 2023 and 2024, there were five reported thefts each year in Liverpool linked to people travelling to and from the Isle of Man TT, down from 12 in 2022.
Sergeant Craig Winstanley, from Op Needle, said: ‘Our officers will be out in the city centre to ensure riders are advised where to park safely and how to secure their motorcycles to help prevent crime.
‘We have had successful operations in recent years, with thefts of motorcycles cut from 2022, and this year, thanks to support from the NVCRP, BMF and Motorcycle Action Group Foundation, we will have more measures than ever to help protect bike owners from theft.
‘You will see more officers in the city with local businesses, hotels and car parks working with us to put safety measures in place and ensure that CCTV and the network of communication across the city is fully utilised to keep safety at the forefront of our operation.
‘We now ask bikers to make sure they leave details at the hotels about their motorcycles. If they do, it makes the process of reuniting the rider with their bike far easier and quicker should we recover it.
‘We want everyone to enjoy our great city and watch out for each other so please do contact us if you see any suspicious activity.’
Last year, police in Liverpool managed to reunite six stolen bikes with their riders as part of an operation during TT fortnight.
A total of eight motorbikes were stolen in Merseyside during the TT period with five belonging to riders heading to the Isle of Man. More than 7,000 motorcyclists travel through Liverpool on their way to the island.