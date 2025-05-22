The Mountain Course’s electronic red flag system will be tested on Friday (May 23) between 6.30am and 7.30am.
The electronic LED flags form part of the TT’s safety management system, the organisers saying it acts as an additional layer to the existing marshal-operated red flag system.
The digital system, which was first introduced in 2022, enables Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson to instantly signal a race stoppage, ensuring rapid, course-wide communication and improving the visibility of warnings to riders, marshals and officials.
The displays are located at flag points around the course and will illuminate simultaneously during the scheduled test window.
During it there will be no impact on public road access, and road users do not need to take any action.
Mr Thompson said: ‘While the large square displays are clearly not traffic signals, we want to ensure the public is aware that this test is taking place and that no action is needed during the display.
‘We’ve selected an early morning window to minimise any disruption, and as always, we appreciate the patience and understanding of residents and road users as we make our final safety preparations for this year’s TT.’