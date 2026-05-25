Police have arrested a biker for speeding in excess of 118mph in a 50mph zone while under the influence of drugs.
The constabulary’s roads policing unit has said the incident happened on Monday afternoon between Kirk Michael and Ballig in the west of the island.
Posting on social media, a spokesperson said: ‘Rider travelling from Kirk Michael to Ballig has been arrested this afternoon.
‘Speeds in excess of 118mph in 50mph zones and when stopped by officers. The rider was under the influence of drugs.’
The spokesperson ended the post by reminding motorists that unmarked police bikes will continue to operate all over the island during the TT period.