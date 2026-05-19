Manx Petroleum has officially marked the launch of its new MP100 anniversary tanker during a special visit from His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place last week and formed part of the company’s celebrations marking 100 years of supplying fuel across the Isle of Man.

In a statement shared on social media, Manx Petroleum said the occasion recognised ‘not only a vehicle, but a century of keeping the Island supplied through changing times, generations, and seasons’.

The company, which imports oil products into the Douglas Terminal, from which it serves all markets within the community, described the launch as ‘a proud moment’ for everyone involved in the MP100 campaign, particularly the team behind the anniversary project.