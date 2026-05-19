Manx Petroleum has officially marked the launch of its new MP100 anniversary tanker during a special visit from His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place last week and formed part of the company’s celebrations marking 100 years of supplying fuel across the Isle of Man.
In a statement shared on social media, Manx Petroleum said the occasion recognised ‘not only a vehicle, but a century of keeping the Island supplied through changing times, generations, and seasons’.