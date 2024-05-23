A replacement TT footbridge which would cross from Noble’s Park to Douglas cemetery is not being considered.
In response to a question in Tynwald, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said he will have ‘conversations’ with Douglas Council and the relevant departments.
The bridge has not been in place for a number of years – Onchan MHK Julie Edge said during the sitting it was previously in place to help University College Isle of Man students get to and from lessons.
Minister Crookall told MHKs in Tynwald that no consideration has been given to restoring the footbridge since November 2022.
He said: ‘Conversations have taken place with Douglas City Council since November 2022 about the restoration of the footbridge and subsequently there are no results from any conversations.
‘No consideration has been given to a replacement footbridge as the Department for Enterprise confirmed they have no requirement for a footbridge during TT and the Festival of Motorcycling and there is limited scope for usage of the bridge for the rest of the year.’
There is currently five footbridges around the TT Mountain Course allowing the public to get from either side of the course during the event.
Just yards down the road from Noble’s Park is the Bray Hill footbridge that is in place during TT and Manx Grand Prix.
It spans between St Ninian’s High School and the Ellan Vannin Fuels garage. Elsewhere Ramsey has two footbridges, one near Ramsey Grammar School and the other at Queen’s Pier Road.
There’s one at the Bungalow on the Mountain Road.
A 22-metre long footbridge over the TT course is also in place all year round between Signpost Corner and Governor's Bridge.
This links Governor’s Hill and Bemahague Lower School.