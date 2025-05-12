‘Food Noise’ by Dr Jack Mosley
Paperback, Octopus, £16.99
Food Noise explores the weight-loss revolution sparked by new GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro.
Mosley explores their pros and cons, integrating expert insights, personal stories and practical guidance.
He addresses critical concerns: fat vs. muscle loss, nutritional needs, and embracing a balanced lifestyle.
The book also features 50 recipes, a meal plan, and strategies for maintaining weight loss post-medication, offering a comprehensive guide to reclaiming health and reshaping life.
Dr Jack Mosley explains how these drugs work and asks, 'are they a game-changer or a health hazard?'.
‘It’s Probably Nothing’ by Naga Munchetty
Hardback, Thorsons, £22
Critical conversations on the Women’s Health Crisis is a passionate plea for women to be taken seriously.
From critical symptoms being dismissed as ‘all in your head’, to pain and suffering being something women have to accept, this book empowers women to have a voice and use it loudly.
Using her journalistic and life experience, Naga interviews, questions, probes and challenges assumptions to find out what is in women’s best interests.
Reaching back into the history of women’s health, exposing the current situation, and pushing for a better future, this is the book you need as a strong advocate in your corner.