Isle of Man TT: Saturday’s race schedule cut short after red flag
Saturday 4th June 2022 3:14 pm
Saturday’s opening day of racing has been cut short (Dave Kneale )
The opening day of racing at TT 2022 has been cut short because of a red flag incident during the opening lap of the week’s first sidecar race.
The race was halted only minutes into the first of three laps after an incident between the bottom of Bray Hill and Ago’s Leap.
No further details have been released, but clerk of the course Gary Thompson has since announced that racing had been abandoned for the day.
When the race will be re-run has yet to be decided.