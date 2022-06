Isle of Man TT: Saturday’s race schedule cut short after red flag

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

The opening day of racing at TT 2022 has been cut short because of a red flag incident during the opening lap of the week’s first sidecar race.

The race was halted only minutes into the first of three laps after an incident between the bottom of Bray Hill and Ago’s Leap.

No further details have been released, but clerk of the course Gary Thompson has since announced that racing had been abandoned for the day.