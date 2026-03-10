Davey Todd’s participation at this year’s Isle of Man TT is in serious doubt after being injured at the Daytona 200 last week.
The three-time TT winner suffered multiple injuries after coming off his bike not once but twice during qualifying at the iconic oval track in Florida.
As such, the 30-year-old from Saltburn-by-the-Sea sustained a broken left femur and a fractured right tibia and foot, which has cast doubt over his TT involvement with only 76 days until race fortnight kicks off.
On Tuesday, Todd took to social media to say: ‘Daytona didn't go super well for me, I only got as far as the first qualifying session.
‘Basically, on the first lap of qualifying I ended up getting cleaned out by another rider. In America, you're able to ride it back to the pits so I got it back – it was a bit bent and twisted, but the boys worked hard to get it right again and we thought the bike was all spot on.
‘Got back out on track for the last 10-15 minutes of qualifying and did three laps but unfortunately coming out of turn two, due to the previous crash, something in the steering jammed and basically turned me straight into the wall.
‘I tried to jump off it but couldn't really get off it properly in time so I broke my left femur, my right tib and my right foot plus broke my nose – not that it wasn’t big enough already, but it's now even worse!
‘I’ve had surgery on both legs already to put a rod in my femur and screw my tib back together, so we're positive now that we're on the mend and just trying to make steps to move forward and get healthy again.
‘We're just taking it day by day and trying to get mended as fast as possible. I’m already started standing on the left leg, which I'm allowed to do since the surgery.’
While not specifically mentioning the TT and the North West 200, Todd added: ‘I can't give you really an ETA when I'll be back, but I'm trying to be back as soon as possible. I'm going to work really hard.
‘I’ve already in touch with a lot of good people and a lot of great people have been helping me and advising me what to do in the in the coming weeks and months to be as fit as possible, as soon as possible.
'Hopefully in the coming days, we're going to get out of hospital and be able to fly back home and properly start the rehab really.’
