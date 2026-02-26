Tennis ace Billy Harris and motorcycle trials rider Kaytlyn Adshead have taken the top honours at the Isle of Man Sports Awards, which were held at the Villa Marina on Thursday evening.
Harris, 31, enjoyed a landmark year, highlighted by his first Wimbledon victory and a maiden ATP Challenger Tour title in France, earning him a career-high ranking of 101st in the world.
His achievements also saw him selected to represent Great Britain in the Davis Cup.
Adshead, 20, made history by becoming the first Manx woman to secure a European title in motorcycle trials and also finished fourth in the Women's World Championship.
Cyclist Becky Storrie and TT sidecar racers Ryan and Callum Crowe were among the other winners at the awards, picking up the Ambassador and Team of the Year prizes respectively.
The next generation of island talent was celebrated, with athlete Regan Corrin and hockey star Sienna Dunn claiming the Under-21 awards and para powerlifter Alfie Bezance winning the Disability Sportsperson of the Year accolade.
Les Callow received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to squash.
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine said: ‘The Isle of Man Sports Awards are a celebration not only of exceptional talent, but of the dedication, resilience and community spirit that define Manx sport.
‘Every nominee and winner should be immensely proud of what they have accomplished.
‘As a Government, we remain committed to supporting sport at all levels, helping more people to participate, develop and achieve their potential.’
The Isle of Man Government published it long-term vision for sport this week with hosting the International Island Games in 2029 at the heart of the strategy.
Full list of Isle of Man Sports Awards winners:
Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by Mezzo
Billy Harris - Tennis
Sportswoman of the Year, sponsored by Mezzo
Kaytlyn Adshead – Motorcycle Trials
Sports Leader of the Year, sponsored by Sure
Caitlyn Hampson
Under-21 Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by Newfield
Regan Corrin - Athletics
Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year, sponsored by Suntera
Sienna Dunn - Hockey
Disability Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by Standard Bank
Alfie Bezance – Para Powerlifting
Leonie Cooil ‘Courage and Inspiration’ Award, sponsored by her family
Chantelle Limerick – Horse Riding
Veteran Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by BD Construction
Christa Cain - Athletics
Sports Team of the Year, sponsored by Crowe IOM
Crowe Brothers - Motorsport
Sports Administrator of the Year, sponsored by Media Isle of Man
Gary Jakeman and Jill Gillings – Island Games
Sports Ambassador
Becky Storrie - Cycling
Sports Coach of the Year, sponsored by Duke Travel
Orran Smith - Athletics
Achievement in the Isle of Man
Albert Johnson – Athletics
Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by CM Partners
Les Callow – Squash
Reaction from the Sports Awards in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent.
