Tennis ace Billy Harris and motorcycle trials rider Kaytlyn Adshead have taken the top honours at the Isle of Man Sports Awards, which were held at the Villa Marina on Thursday evening.

Harris, 31, enjoyed a landmark year, highlighted by his first Wimbledon victory and a maiden ATP Challenger Tour title in France, earning him a career-high ranking of 101st in the world.

His achievements also saw him selected to represent Great Britain in the Davis Cup.

Adshead, 20, made history by becoming the first Manx woman to secure a European title in motorcycle trials and also finished fourth in the Women's World Championship.

Cyclist Becky Storrie and TT sidecar racers Ryan and Callum Crowe were among the other winners at the awards, picking up the Ambassador and Team of the Year prizes respectively.

The next generation of island talent was celebrated, with athlete Regan Corrin and hockey star Sienna Dunn claiming the Under-21 awards and para powerlifter Alfie Bezance winning the Disability Sportsperson of the Year accolade.

Les Callow received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to squash.

Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine said: ‘The Isle of Man Sports Awards are a celebration not only of exceptional talent, but of the dedication, resilience and community spirit that define Manx sport.

‘Every nominee and winner should be immensely proud of what they have accomplished.

‘As a Government, we remain committed to supporting sport at all levels, helping more people to participate, develop and achieve their potential.’

The Isle of Man Government published it long-term vision for sport this week with hosting the International Island Games in 2029 at the heart of the strategy.

Full list of Isle of Man Sports Awards winners:

Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by Mezzo

Billy Harris - Tennis

Sportswoman of the Year, sponsored by Mezzo

Kaytlyn Adshead – Motorcycle Trials

Sports Leader of the Year, sponsored by Sure

Caitlyn Hampson

Under-21 Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by Newfield

Regan Corrin - Athletics

Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year, sponsored by Suntera

Sienna Dunn - Hockey

Disability Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by Standard Bank

Alfie Bezance – Para Powerlifting

Leonie Cooil ‘Courage and Inspiration’ Award, sponsored by her family

Chantelle Limerick – Horse Riding

Veteran Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by BD Construction

Christa Cain - Athletics

Sports Team of the Year, sponsored by Crowe IOM

Crowe Brothers - Motorsport

Sports Administrator of the Year, sponsored by Media Isle of Man

Gary Jakeman and Jill Gillings – Island Games

Sports Ambassador

Becky Storrie - Cycling

Sports Coach of the Year, sponsored by Duke Travel

Orran Smith - Athletics

Achievement in the Isle of Man

Albert Johnson – Athletics

Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by CM Partners

Les Callow – Squash

Reaction from the Sports Awards in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent.