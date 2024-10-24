Each year since 1990 the Isle of Man Victorian Society, in conjunction with Manx National Heritage, have promoted a fully illustrated talk on some aspect of Victorian life.
The talks have taken place in the lecture theatre at the Manx Museum and are open to the public free of charge. This year’s talk takes place this coming Saturday afternoon (October 26) at 2.30pm.
The speaker is Kit Wedd a former educational officer with The Victorian Society in England and an advisor with Historic England for the city of Westminster.
Kit now runs her own freelance conservation advisory practice as well as being an author and editor with conservation publications.
Her presentation is entitled ‘Looking after your Victorian home’ and will cover aspects of repair and decoration.
Kit is currently restoring her own Edwardian terraced house in Ealing.
Her 272-page well-illustrated book ‘The Victorian House’ was published by Aurum Press in hardback format in 2002 which was followed by a soft-backed version.