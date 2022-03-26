Isle of Man weather: Another fine and sunny day

The view from the Bungalow at 7.30am ( isle of Man Government )

Fine, dry and sunny today with light and variable breezes. Becoming warm with a maximum temperature of 15°C.

Chilly start to the day tomorrow, otherwise another sunny day with a light to moderate east or southeast wind. Warm again, top temperature 14°C.

Outlook

More cloud around on Monday with the risk of the odd outbreak of rain, but most places remaining dry. A light and variable breeze with a highest temperature of 13°C.