Isle of Man weather: Dry and sunny
Saturday 23rd April 2022 6:10 am
Peel at 7.02am (Isle of Man Government )
Dry with lots of sunshine, top temperature 15°C but feeling much cooler than that if exposed to the fresh northeast wind.
Outlook
Dry with sunny spells on Sunday as the wind continues to decrease through the day.
Staying settled for the first half of next week.
Sunrise: 6:00am Today Sunset: 8:35pm Today
