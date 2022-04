Isle of Man weather: Dry and sunny

Peel at 7.02am ( Isle of Man Government )

Dry with lots of sunshine, top temperature 15°C but feeling much cooler than that if exposed to the fresh northeast wind.

Outlook

Dry with sunny spells on Sunday as the wind continues to decrease through the day.

Staying settled for the first half of next week.