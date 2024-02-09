Tom Burditt CEO of Lancashire Wildlife Trust (2022) said: ‘We often describe the Irish Sea as the forgotten sea, because it gets less attention than other parts of the British and Irish coastline, and because despite millions of people living and holidaying along its shores, very few of us get to see and experience either the wealth of life living in it, or the damage being done to that special wildlife by inappropriate and unregulated activities. ‘We need new ways of working in order to better manage the Irish Sea and to work in partnership with the communities and businesses living and working on, in and alongside this fabulous marine ecosystem.”