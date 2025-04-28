A total of 12 ducklings had to be rescued after falling down a drain.
Manx Wild Bird Aid (MWBA) and the ManxSPCA were alerted to the stricken baby birds by a concerned member of the public late last week in an unnamed part of the island.
Luckily, an ManxSPCA staff member was nearby and arrived at the scene to help the ducklings.
Posting about the rescue on Facebook, the ManxSPCA said: ‘Yesterday (Friday) afternoon, MWBA was contacted by a concerned member of the public as a group of tiny ducklings had fallen into a manhole.
‘We work collaboratively with MWBA to help birds across the island. Fortunately, we had a staff member nearby who was able to respond quickly and rescue all 12 ducklings.
‘They are now being cared for at the ManxSPCA as their mother was no longer in the area.
A number of fans online were quick to heap praise on the two charities for joining forces to mount the rescue.
One said: ‘Oh bless, poor little mites, shame they lost their mum , but they are safe now.’
Another said: ‘Thank you Manx Wild Bird Aid for rescuing these precious little babies.’
A spokesperson for the ManxSPCA added: ‘MWBA relies on the help of volunteers across the island to help rescue, collect, and transport birds in need, which will then be cared for by their organisation and ourselves.
‘If you think you could lend a hand as a volunteer transporter, please get in touch with Manx Wild Bird Aid [www.wildbirdaid.com/contact-us/].’
