All facilities at the National Sports Centre have been closed due to the rising height of floodwater in the River Dhoo.
Flood defences have been put in place at entrances to the main building and access bridge.
All facilities including the main sports hall, the outdoor sites, track and the Bowl have been closed.
In a statement, the NSC said: ‘As a result of the rainfall overnight and current water level of the river, the NSC buildings have closed in order for flood defences to be put on the buildings.
‘This includes the main NSC Building (sports halls, pools etc), the outdoor sites, track and the Bowl.
‘The NSC flood alarm has been triggered and we are following the flood defence procedure put in place following the flood in 2015 to ensure staff, customers and the building are protected from any risk.
‘There will be another update at midday, as to whether we can open again.
‘Refunds for sessions booked, classes and activities will be sorted as soon as possible. Apologies for the inconvenience and we appreciate your understanding at this time.‘