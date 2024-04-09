The island’s National Sports Centre is remaining closed due to the height of floodwater in the River Dhoo.
The latest statement, issued just after 12pm today (Tuesday) says the river is still high and the facility will remain closed.
Another assessment and announcement will be made at 2pm today.
All facilities including the main sports hall, the outdoor sites, track and the Bowl have been closed. Flood defences have been put in place at entrances to the main building and access bridge.
An earlier statement from the NSC said that the flood alarm had been triggered and it was following the flood defence procedure put in place following the flood in 2015 to ensure staff, customers and the building are protected from any risk.