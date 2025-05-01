The Isle of Man Government-owned Manx Development Corporation (MDC) has officially opened its first project.

The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer were also in attendance, with the former cutting the ribbon at the building’s entrance to officially open the new project.

Prior to the ribbon-cutting, the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan provided a speech, and said: ‘I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Manx Development Corporation for their exceptional work on this project.

‘The MDC was founded with a clear mission - to regenerate brownfield sites on the Isle of Man as part of the commitments this administration set out within the Island Plan.

‘I would also like to thank NK Construction for their outstanding contribution to this project.

‘Their expertise and commitment have been instrumental in bringing this development to life.’

Previously, the building was used as accommodation for nurses training at the old Noble’s Hospital, with it being built in 1953 and including 126 bedsits.

However, the structure has been unused and deteriorating for a number of years since the old Noble’s closed down.

The regeneration of the site has involved extensive restoration of the fourth floor, in order to accommodate the new glasswork fifth floor.

The original clock face that has adorned the building for over 70 years has also been newly refurbished.

The building has also been shortlisted as a finalist for Construction News Award’s 2025 ‘Regeneration Project of the Year’ award, praised for its ‘thoughtful’ design.

The view from the front of the new Thie Clag development
The plaque inside Thie Clag which states the building has been opened by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan provides a speech
Inside one of the new bedrooms
The view from the top flat at Thie Clag, which also has its own balcony
A number of MHKs gather outside the front of Thie Clag and are treated to nibbles and champagne
The kitchen-top inside one of the new flats
Inside another new bedroom within the same two-bedroom flat
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer are greeted at Thie Clag by members of the MDC
