The Isle of Man pays the UK more than £3m a year as a contribution towards services which include our defence.
Payments for the years 2015 to 2021 have been released in a Tynwald written answer which also outlines as a comparison the arrangements made by Jersey and Guernsey.
In his reply to the Tynwald question from Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan explained that the annual defence contribution payments made to the UK are governed by the Isle of Man Contribution Agreement 1994.
This agreement is in recognition of defence and other common services - such as international representation and consular services - provided on the island’s behalf by the UK government.
It acknowledges that payments do not reflect the net true cost of the respective services mutually provided and are accepted as a ‘token of appreciation and support’.
Amounts paid have risen steadily from £2,981,693 in 2015-16 to £3,236,234 in 2020-21.
Mr Cannan said it is not possible to separate out the amount relating to defence from other services that are provided.
The annual payment is calculated in line with the gross domestic product deflator, which measures UK total economic output adjusted for inflation.
Contributions made by each of the Crown Dependencies reflect different circumstances and different historical arrangements that have been agreed with the UK, said Mr Cannan.
Guernsey remits passport fees for British passports issued in the Bailiwick to the UK and it has agreed to maintain the historic 800m-long Alderney breakwater.
Jersey has an inter-governmental agreement with the UK to maintain an Army Reserve Unit (the Jersey Field Squadron, part of the Royal Engineers).
Figures released in the House of Lords in 2021 show that Jersey’s contribution was £1,532,678 in 2020 and Guernsey provided passport fees that year of £287,812 while the sum relating to the Alderney breakwater was £521,750.