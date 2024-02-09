The third round of the Callin Wild Manx Fell Running League has been rescheduled.
The event had been due to take place on Saturday at 1.30pm, starting from the Bungalow, but the Mountain Road remains closed following the snowfall earlier this week.
The Snaefell and the Tholtans race is held over a 9.5km course based at the Bungalow. The very tough route visits checkpoints at the tholtans at Block Eary, Slieaumanagh and Ballaskella plus a final back breaking ascent of Snaefell.
With the Mountain Road still shut at the time of writing, Manx Fell Runners have had no choice but to call off the race on Saturday, but they are still hopeful that it may still be held on Sunday depending on the availability of marshals etc.
Follow ‘Manx Fell Runners’ on Facebook for the latest information about the race.