Jamie Haslett Memorial Football Tournament takes place in August

The father and brothers of James Haslett, who was killed during the week, lineup alongside his teammates at Laxey AFC for a minutes applause, before their game against Peel

Victim Support Isle of Man is to host the 12th annual Jamie Haslett Memorial Football Tournament.

The event is held each year in memory of Jamie Haslett, who died in 2010.

The Haslett family continue to work closely with the charity to organise the mixed five-a-side football tournament, which is sponsored by Hansard.

It will be held at Laxey Football Club between midday and 6pm on Sunday, August 14.

Amber Oakley, marketing officer for Victim Support, said: ‘This event has a great turnout each year and is known for being a fun and family friendly day out.

‘Last year in 2021, the tournament raised £1,749 with team “Syrup” taking home the winner’s title.

‘We’re hoping to raise a similar amount or more this year and to see some new faces sign up to take part!’

If you are interested in registering a team, please contact [email protected] or call 679950 for more information.

The entry fee for each team is £50.

Victim Support is a charity that offers free and confidential help to victims and witnesses of crime, their family and friends.