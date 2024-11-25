Jason Bissell has been appointed the chair of the new UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man (UBIoM) board.
A government spokesperson said: ‘Mr Bissell has more than 25 years of experience working with pioneering companies, government, and his community, and is a proven leader in the data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry.
‘In this new role, he will recruit further Board members, to work alongside the core Isle of Man team to oversee the upcoming periodic review, which will detail how Biosphere Isle of Man is fulfilling the three functions of all biosphere reserves: development which balances human needs with the rest of nature; conservation of biodiversity and culture; and research and learning to support development and conservation.’
Jason said: ‘Since moving to the island, I’ve been inspired by the Biosphere's clear vision of working together for a sustainable future, and I believe my leadership, expertise and passion for sustainability and community-driven outcomes can make a positive difference.
‘We’re at a key moment and with 2026 in mind, it’s time to scale up our blueprint and strengthen our impact for future generations.’
In the build-up to the 2026 review, the new chair will oversee two years of rigorous assessment and strategic planning to ensure the island meets the high standards set by UNESCO’s ‘Man and the Biosphere’ programme.
Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘Jason’s leadership and deep understanding of the Isle of Man’s unique characteristics will be key to our success as we strive to maintain our enviable status.
‘This is a role of significant responsibility, and I am confident his experience will help us create a lasting legacy for generations to come.’
The periodic review will be submitted in September 2026, with the outcome expected in summer 2027. For more information visit www.biosphere.im or email [email protected].