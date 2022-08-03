Jessica Li off to a great start in Commonwealth Games
Jessica Li got her 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign off to a great start with a comprehensive win in her opening match.
Up against Zambia’s Elizabeth Chipeleme in the round of 64 in the women’s singles event at the NEC in Birmingham, the 24-year-old produced an excellent performance in front of a large contingent of Isle of Man fans.
She raced into an early 2-0 lead against Chipeleme and, despite the Zambian hitting back in the middle of the contest, Li won the opener 21-15 to settle any nerves.
And the multiple former Island Games gold medallist went even better in the second and final game by running out a dominant 21-8 winner to book her place in the next round.
Jessica’s round of 32 clash against Sabrina Charllene Scott of Barbados is set to take place at 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon.
