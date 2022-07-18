Jet skiers did not ‘harass’ the dolphins in Peel

The jet skiers’ view of the dolphins in Peel bay

A charity has defended a group of jet skiers against ‘abusive’ comments online in response to photos of them ‘supposedly harassing’ dolphins in Peel bay.

The images showed the group near Peel Hill with dolphins surrounding their jet skis. The photos attracted more than 100 abusive comments towards the jet skiers.

Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch took to social media to defend them saying they were doing nothing wrong.

It said: ‘Many of you will have seen the recent Facebook posts which have been circulating, of jet skiers supposedly harassing our resident dolphins Moonlight and Starlight near Peel Hill.

‘The post showed four photographs of the jet skiers including one with a dolphin near the bow of the ski, with the people in question easily identifiable by the images.

‘By looking at the photos, or even watching the encounter from the coast, it could be easy to assume that the jet skiers were doing something wrong, and whilst it’s great that so many people obviously care about the dolphins and show concern for their safety, it is important to get the full story before jumping to your own conclusions.

‘MWDW received a call from the jet skiers and have seen videos clearly showing the dolphins leaping and following the jet skis, with Starlight actively swimming towards and underneath them and riding in the wake and the bow.

‘The dolphins approached them and spent some time with them.

‘On occasions when the skiers turned in a different direction the dolphins would turn and follow them.’

It added: ‘As a direct result of the Facebook post, there were over 100 highly abusive responses and verbal assaults directed at the jet skiers over the next couple of days.

‘Some of these responses really have been despicable and have caused a great deal of anguish to the family.’

The charity explained that mother and daughter Moonlight and Starlight are ‘unlike most dolphins’ in that they are both ‘very confident around human activity’.

There have also been recent Facebook posts involving dolphins approaching swimmers in Port Erin and swimming inshore by the boat fuelling station in Peel.

‘They are extremely brazen and it is important to remember that they are wild animals and will do as they please,’ said the charity. ‘MWDW does not condone any form of reckless behaviour around cetaceans or basking sharks.

‘We must remain respectful of them and allow them to behave under their own terms, and we ask you, if you do witness anything that you have reason to believe to be a concern to speak to us and the wildlife crime unit first before taking the law into your own hands.

‘MWDW is about engaging and providing education where it is needed and abusing people online does nothing to help this.’