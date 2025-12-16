A freight company is warning people about a scam email using its name and logo.
In a social media post, Manx Independent Carriers says: ‘We’ve been made aware of a fake email circulating that uses our name and logo. This email did not come from us and our systems have not been compromised.
‘Sadly, phishing attacks like this happen from time to time. We wanted to let you know so you can stay alert.’
The company warns people not to click links or open attachments, not to reply to the message and delete it straight away.
‘If you’re ever unsure whether a message is genuinely from us, please contact us and we’ll be happy to help.’